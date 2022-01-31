Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

