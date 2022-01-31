Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

