Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Boosted by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

