Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.50 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.