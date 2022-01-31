Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after buying an additional 202,449 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Q2 by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after buying an additional 158,369 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of QTWO opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

