Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avnet, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

AVT stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

