Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.