Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Lifted by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.34 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

