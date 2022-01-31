Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,860 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

