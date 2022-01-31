Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

