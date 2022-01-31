Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

