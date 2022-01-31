Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

XM stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

