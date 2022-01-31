Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 4,167 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

