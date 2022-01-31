Raymond James & Associates Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inseego were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Inseego by 113,961.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.54. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.