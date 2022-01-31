Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.59 on Monday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $363.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

