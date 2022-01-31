Raymond James & Associates Invests $209,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

