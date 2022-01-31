Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 18.96.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 6.11 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

