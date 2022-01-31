Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.18.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$59.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

