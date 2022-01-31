Raymond James Upgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Outperform

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

