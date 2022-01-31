Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $69.49 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

