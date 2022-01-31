Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 15,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 714,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several research firms recently commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after purchasing an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.