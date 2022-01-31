Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Procter & Gamble (PG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently:

1/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $165.00.

12/21/2021 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get The Procter & Gamble Company alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.