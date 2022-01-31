Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 215,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

