Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

REGI opened at $39.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

