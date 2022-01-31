Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $96,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,392,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

RSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.63. 5,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

