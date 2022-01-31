Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

