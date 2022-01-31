Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON: IHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on the stock.

IHG stock traded up GBX 48.95 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,776.95 ($64.45). 842,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,750.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,767.95. The company has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5,971.19. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.20) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.12).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

