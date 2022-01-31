Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Phillips 66 (PSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently:

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $107.00.

1/12/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its pipeline network spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, is well-poised to make massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of its focus on boosting shareholder returns. However, its balance sheet has more exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, the company will miss the potential gain in refining margins as major economies in Asia are still witnessing high infections, which might keep demand for its refined products down.”

12/8/2021 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

PSX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.79. 3,778,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

