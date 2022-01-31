ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $241.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $234.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $216.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.98. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.