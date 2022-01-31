Reviewing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.98%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 5.39 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 4.19 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -6.17

Polar Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Polar Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

