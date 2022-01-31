Revolution Populi Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.20 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $39.20 million and approximately $156,834.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

