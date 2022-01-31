Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RXEEY stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

RXEEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

