Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.55 ($130.17).

Shares of RHM opened at €93.04 ($105.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 52-week high of €94.66 ($107.57).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

