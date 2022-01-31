Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

RCH stock opened at C$49.65 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$35.60 and a 1 year high of C$50.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

