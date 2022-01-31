Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.50) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 630.38 ($8.50).

RMV opened at GBX 632 ($8.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 741.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 714.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

