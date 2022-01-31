RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $169,710.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00114291 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

