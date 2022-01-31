Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.70) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,302 ($71.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,988.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,138.10.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

