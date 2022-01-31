Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.74. Riskified shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

