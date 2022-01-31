RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,248,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of RLI worth $325,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. B. Riley lowered their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.