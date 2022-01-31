Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847,062 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $63,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $110.29 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

