Robert W. Baird Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $603.09 and its 200-day moving average is $624.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

