Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $45.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

