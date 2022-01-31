Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $113.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

