Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $367.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.26 and a 200-day moving average of $478.60. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $322.00 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.