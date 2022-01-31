Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

