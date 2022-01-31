Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

