Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $169.80 and a one year high of $247.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.