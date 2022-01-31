Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 61,931 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,931 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 9.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 87.0% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in V.F. by 27.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

