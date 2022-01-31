Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 66566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

