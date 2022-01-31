Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.